Contrasting fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) & (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) and fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

(LGF.B) has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for (LGF.B) and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (LGF.B) 0 1 0 0 2.00 fuboTV 0 1 6 0 2.86

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than (LGF.B).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (LGF.B) and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (LGF.B) $3.89 billion 0.57 -$188.40 million N/A N/A fuboTV $4.27 million 699.05 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

fuboTV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (LGF.B).

Profitability

This table compares (LGF.B) and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (LGF.B) -2.95% 6.94% 2.40% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of (LGF.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

fuboTV beats (LGF.B) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment is involved in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming. It also licenses Starz original series productions to Starz Networks and STARZPLAY International; distributes Starz original productions and licensed product; and sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions. In addition, this segment sells and rents television production movies or series on packaged media, as well as through digital media platforms; produces, syndicates, and distributes approximately 70 television shows on approximately 25 networks; and offers services related to talent management. The Media Networks segment is involved in the domestic distribution of STARZ branded premium subscription video services to video programming distributors; OTT distribution of its STARZ branded premium subscription video services internationally; and streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

