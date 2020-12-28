Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,011.18 or 0.99791803 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.