Comparing VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VU1 and Rekor Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $19.32 million 14.87 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VU1 and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than VU1.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -54.54% N/A -57.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VU1 has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats VU1 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VU1 Company Profile

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

