Comparing ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) & NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 3 10 10 0 2.30

ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $33.39, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.32 -$2.05 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.82 $3.31 billion $5.01 7.34

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats NTN Buzztime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

