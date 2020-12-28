Comparing VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 40.75 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -576.00

VectoIQ Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats GreenPower Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

