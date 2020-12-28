Comparing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 8 2 0 2.00 City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 0.20 -$997.51 million N/A N/A City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.65 $1.80 million $1.17 8.16

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Hammerson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

