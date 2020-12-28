Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.14 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.04 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

