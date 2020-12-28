Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.25

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

