Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $185,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

