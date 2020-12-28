CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNOOC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $94.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,042,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

