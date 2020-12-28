CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $41.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $156.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $156.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $170.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.94 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

