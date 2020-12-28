Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

CLSD stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.