Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

CLSD stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

