Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.36.
Shares of CGX opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$34.17.
About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
