Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.03 million.

