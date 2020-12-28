Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,098 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

