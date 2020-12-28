Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARR stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $693.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.