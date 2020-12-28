Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Provention Bio worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $17.79 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

