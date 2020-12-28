Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 197,810 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of A10 Networks worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of ATEN opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.01 million, a PE ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $133,575 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

