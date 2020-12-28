Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in International Seaways by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Seaways by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $463.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

