Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,271 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Alector worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.