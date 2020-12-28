Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Tops $128,597.42

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $128,597.42 and approximately $131,971.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001324 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.