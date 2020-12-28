Centaur Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $751,904.46 and approximately $418,158.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00132414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00627848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00169185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00323586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.