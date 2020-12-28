Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,218.04

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,218.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00625238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00323260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

