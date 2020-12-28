CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $26.11 on Monday. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 40.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

