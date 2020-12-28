Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Castle has a total market cap of $5,559.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Castle has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00394795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.23 or 0.01280664 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,444,132 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

