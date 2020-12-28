CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $4.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

