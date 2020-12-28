CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $4.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.