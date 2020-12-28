CashBet Coin Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00307116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.16 or 0.02174119 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

