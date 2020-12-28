Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,853. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

