CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
