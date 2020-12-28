CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

