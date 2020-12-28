Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $637,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

