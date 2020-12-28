Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014171 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001760 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002730 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00023856 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

