Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $97.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,651 shares of company stock valued at $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after buying an additional 305,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.