Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year High at $348.07

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $348.07 and last traded at $347.89, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. BidaskClub raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

