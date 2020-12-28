Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$32.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,003,285.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,939 and have sold 180,350 shares valued at $5,391,959.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$30.71 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.27 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

