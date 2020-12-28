Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 109.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,092,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after buying an additional 1,616,068 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

