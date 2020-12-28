Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:
- 12/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/12/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNQ opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.