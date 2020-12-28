Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Camping World were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

