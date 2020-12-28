Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.85 Million

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $158.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Calix posted sales of $120.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $530.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.90 million to $530.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $562.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 241,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

