California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $718,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

