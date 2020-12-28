California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

