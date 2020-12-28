California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Mercury General worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

