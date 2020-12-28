California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $119,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock worth $25,181,982. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

