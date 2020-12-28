California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCAT. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

