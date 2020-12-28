California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,826 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Upland Software worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

UPLD opened at $46.63 on Monday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

