California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 410 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Calavo Growers worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $69.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

