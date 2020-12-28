California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,237 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. ValuEngine cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

