Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of CCD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
