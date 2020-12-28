Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CCD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

