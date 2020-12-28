Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

