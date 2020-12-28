Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
