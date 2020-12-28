Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of CCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.70. 4,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
