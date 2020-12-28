Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $121.60

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,978 shares of company stock valued at $70,593,469. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

