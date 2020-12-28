Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $25.41

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 197,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,532. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

